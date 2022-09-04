WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 228 PM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR HOT, DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND 659... The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Fire Weather Watch for hot, dry and unstable conditions, which is in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659 West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 70s. * HAINES...Mid-level Haines of 6. * IMPACTS...A dry and unstable air mass with warm temperatures can contribute to active fire behavior. In western Washington, significant growth on existing fires takes place under such conditions. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions to develop. Monitor the forecasts for possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather