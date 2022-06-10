WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 11, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1102 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following

county, Skagit.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Rain will taper off to showers tonight into Friday morning.

The Skagit River will rise from the heavier rain over the

last 24 hours. The Skagit River near Concrete will likely

reach flood stage on Friday, with the Skagit River cresting

near Mt. Vernon Friday night. The river will recede on

Saturday.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather