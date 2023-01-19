WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 22, 2023

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Portland OR

641 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Sneaker waves possible.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon

Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than

normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can

suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them

into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or

drowning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Keep children and pets away from the surf zone. Keep off of

jetties, rocks and logs near the surf zone. If you see someone

swept into the sea do not swim in after them. Call 911 and keep an

eye on them until help arrives.

