WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

330 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST

THURSDAY NEAR THE GORGE...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected

near the Gorge. Strongest winds are expected tonight.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington,

Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

