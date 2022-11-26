WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 246 PM PST Sat Nov 26 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...May see light ice amounting to a thin glaze between 2500-3000 ft in elevation during the early morning hours on Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather