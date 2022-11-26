WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

National Weather Service Portland OR

803 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING

FOR BEACHES...

* WHAT...Sneaker waves possible on the beaches.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast

Counties. In Washington, South Washington Coast County.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach

than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can

suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them

into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or

drowning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

