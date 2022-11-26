WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

259 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High end amounts of up to 24 inches of snow

possible in highest elevation areas. Reduced visibility is

likely in areas of heaviest snow and wind.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather