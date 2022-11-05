WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1123 PM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The strongest winds associated with the cold front have eased. Gusts up to 35 mph remain possible, but should generally decrease overnight. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 85 mph above 4500 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 70 mph. The peak speeds over eastern Washington into north Idaho are expected to occur between 11 pm Friday through 3 am Saturday. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to widespread power outages are expected. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For Stevens, Pend Oreille, and Boundary Counties, the strongest winds and wind impacts will primarily be across southern reaches of the counties. Wind gusts in the foothills of the Blue Mountains could be up to 70 mph. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects like trampolines in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Paradise Creek at Moscow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 PM PDT Friday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 8.1 feet late tonight then 6.7 feet tomorrow afternoon. The creek is expected to remain below flood stage. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (11 pm PDT) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sat Sun Mon Paradise Creek Moscow 9.2 8.9 Fri 10 pm PD 6.2 4.7 4.1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather