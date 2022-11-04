WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Portland OR 423 PM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington...Oregon... Naselle River near Naselle affecting Wahkiakum and Pacific Counties. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Trask River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 3 AM PDT Saturday. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Naselle River near Naselle. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...Above 15.0 feet, expect flooding in numerous lowland areas along the Naselle. Historically, water begins to surround homes along and near the river at this point. A few roads are flooded at this level, including low sections of State Route 4. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 PM PDT Friday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage to 15.1 feet late this afternoon and fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather