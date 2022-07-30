WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

1113 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...High heat risk. High temperatures 98F to 104F. Low

temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia

River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington,

Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The prolonged period of extreme heat will

significantly increase the potential for heat related

illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in

outdoor activities and for those that do not have access to

air conditioning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows in the upper 60s across the

higher hills of the region will provide little relief for those

without air conditioning. Low temperatures in low lying areas,

particularly in the upper Hood River Valley will drop into the

upper 50s to low 60s most nights between now and Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. If attempting to find relief from the

heat in rivers, lakes, or the ocean please apply safe water

practices and wear a life preserver.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...High heat risk. High temperatures 97F to 103F. Low

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington,

Greater Vancouver Area.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows 65-70F in the

Portland/Vancouver Metro and higher hills of the region will

provide little relief for those without air conditioning. Low

temperatures in more rural low lying areas, particularly in

western Washington County and northern Clark County will drop

into the low 60s most nights between now and Monday.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 94F to 99F. Low

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures will generally

fall between 60F and 70F between now and Monday. The warmest low

temperatures will occur near hilltops.

under any circumstances.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY BELOW

4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 90F to 98F below

4000 feet. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat added with

potential smoke impacts from California fires may prevent relief

from the heat.

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate heat risk, mainly for areas well inland and

closer to the Willamette Valley. Highest temperatures 90F to

95F, mainly east slopes of the Coast Range. Low temperatures 60F

to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central

Coast Range of Western Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The marine layer will push in a little

stronger tonight, which will keep the western slopes cooler.

* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 95F to 100F. Low

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.

In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

fall in the lower 60s most nights between now and Monday, but

the higher hills of the region will experience low temperatures

between 65F to 70F. The long duration of the heat added with

