WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Portland OR

643 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

...FIRST HEAT WAVE OF THE SEASON EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND FOR MUCH

OF SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON...

After an unusually cool and wet spring, summer weather is expected

to begin in earnest across much of southwest Washington and

northwest Oregon this Friday, continuing through the weekend. For

inland valleys, temperatures will reach well into the 80s Friday,

possibly even reaching the lower 90s in some locations. Further

warming will make afternoon temperatures in the 90s more

widespread in the inland valleys over the weekend. Offshore flow

will bring sunny skies and warm temperatures all the way to the

coast, where highs will be in the 70s and 80s this weekend.

With the hot weather expected, now is a good time to make sure

you and your neighbors have a way to deal with the heat. If you

have fans or air conditioning, now is a good time to make sure

those systems are operating properly.

Given a much-above normal snowpack in the Cascades, rivers are

running cold and fast, and will continue to do so this weekend.

Nearly every year, people die in rivers in southwest Washington

and northwest Oregon due to cold water shock during the season's

first heat wave. Hot temperatures can make the cool water seem

tempting, but river temperatures in the 40s and 50s can easily

result in cold water shock that can kill in minutes.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather