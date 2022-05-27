WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 29, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

303 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ARES ABOVE 4500 FEET SATURDAY NIGHT

INTO SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches for the South Washington Cascades, but 6 to 12

inches for the Oregon Cascades. Gusty winds Saturday evening

over the higher terrain of the Oregon Cascades, with gusts 35 to

50 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be be difficult at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

