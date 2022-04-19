WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 256 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Snow showers will continue today, though will be decreasing later in the afternoon. Snow level will remain between 3500 and 4000 feet. An additional 1 to 4 inches are likely today, with locally heavier amounts above 4500 feet in the south Washington Cascades. Snow will increase again Wednesday morning as the next front pushes into the region. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather