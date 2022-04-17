WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

235 PM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM

PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 10 inches above 4000 feet and 10-14 inches above 5000

feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially off paved

and treated roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

