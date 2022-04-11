WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Portland OR

135 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...ACCUMULATING SNOW ALONG PORTIONS OF THE COAST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

An unseasonably cold late-season storm system has brought snow as

low as sea level along portions of the South Washington Coast and

North Oregon Coast overnight. The steadiest snow should come to an

end by 3 AM, but additional snow showers may follow. Slushy

accumulations of up to one inch or so are possible, mainly on

untreated secondary roads.

