WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1059 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING ALONG

THE BASE OF THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

along the base of the Blue Mountains.

* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of I-90 will likely have reduced

visibility due to dense fog.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

