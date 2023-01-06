WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ FREEZING FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 245 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Visibility has improved in the Columbia Gorge and Kittitas Valley this afternoon. While a few pockets of fog remain, fog and freezing fog is no longer widespread. Any remaining fog is expected to lift as a front starts moving into the area in the next few hours. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather