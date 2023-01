WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

201 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORIES ARE CANCELLED...

Winds have dropped to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this

afternoon and further decreases are expected. Therefore the Wind

Advisories is being cancelled early.

