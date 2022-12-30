WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

228 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one

inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

