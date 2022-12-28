WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 933 PM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause blowing and drifting of snow. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather