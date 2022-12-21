WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

344 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The weather disturbance responsible for the earlier snow has

moved off to the southeast. Impactful snowfall is no longer

expected however additional light accumulation is possible the

rest of the morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING

TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, the weather disturbance

responsible for the earlier snow and freezing rain has moved off

to the southeast. Little to no additional accumulation is

expected. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills are

expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast

Oregon and central and south central Washington.

* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON PST THURSDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 to

30 below zero.

* WHERE...Gifford, Clarkston, Culdesac, Winchester, Lewiston,

Lewiston Grade, Lapwai, Craigmont, Peck, Nezperce, Alpowa Summit,

Kamiah, Pomeroy, and Soldiers Meadow Road.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to Noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of drifting and

blowing snow could lead to travel impacts. The dangerously cold

wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

10 minutes.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to

35 below zero.

* WHERE...Sherman Pass, Disautel Pass, Okanogan, Bridgeport, Badger

Mountain Road, Waterville, Brewster, Tonasket, Inchelium, Omak,

Nespelem, Oroville, Chesaw Road, Wauconda, Mansfield, Boulder

Creek Road, Republic, and Highway 20 Wauconda Summit.

* WHEN...Until Noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 5

below zero to 15 below zero expected on Wednesday, before dropping

to 20 to 30 degrees below zero Wednesday Night and Thursday

morning.

* WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of East Central and

Northeast Washington.

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Areas of drifting and

blowing snow could lead to travel impacts.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

* WHAT...Wind chills of 20 to 30 degrees below zero expected.

* WHERE...Moscow, La Crosse, Tekoa, Rosalia, Potlatch, Oakesdale,

Plummer, Colfax, Uniontown, Genesee, and Pullman.

_____

