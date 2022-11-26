WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1146 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY...

Fog has dissipated and temperatures have warmed to above

freezing in the area. There may still be some pockets of

lingering fog in protected valleys and near bodies of water, but

overall conditions have improved.

