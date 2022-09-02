WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

_____

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Washington State Department of Ecology

Relayed by National Weather Service Pendleton OR

300 PM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

The Washington State Department of Ecology and local Clean Air

Agencies have announced an Air Quality Alert...in effect until 8 AM

PDT Sunday, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke. Particulate matter

(PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and

could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires in the area. Air

quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby wildfires

and we may continue to see smoke from outside the state impacting

Eastern Washington. Please visit wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time

air quality levels and updated smoke forecasts.

Health Impacts and recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy

for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects

and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent

outdoors. When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should limit their

time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections,

diabetes, and lung or heart disease should stay indoors.

Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans

for details on local restrictions.

Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of

Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-

6000.

_____

