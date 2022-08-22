WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

606 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS EASTERN

PORTIONS OF THE AREA THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.A disturbance moving crossing the area is expected to produce

isolated to scattered thunderstorms over the eastern mountain

zones through this afternoon. Abundant lightning is expected over

the Blue Mountains and Wallowa County.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING

FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR643, OR644,

OR645, WA692, AND WA693...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 643 Northern Blue Mountains

of Oregon, 644 Central Blue Mountains, 645 Wallowa District,

692 Blue Mountains of Washington and 693 Southeast Washington

Grande Ronde Valley.

* IMPACTS...Lightning strikes may create new fire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will

continue over the Blue Mountains and Wallowa County region

through the day before ending later this afternoon. Individual

cells may have wetting rains but most are expected to have just

a few hundredths of an inch. Additionally, lightning may strike

in dry areas away from the rainfall within these storms.

* OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic winds up to 40 mph will be possible

with these storms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

