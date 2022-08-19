WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

237 PM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Although temperatures remain very warm with moderate relative

humidity accompanying, the overall heat risk has been dampened by

widespread cloud cover limiting hotter temperatures for this

afternoon. Therefore the heat advisory has been cancelled for the

remainder of the day. Warm temperatures may

linger longer through the evening though thanks to this cloud

cover.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS CANCELLED...

afternoon. Therefore the excessive heat warning has been

cancelled for the remainder of the day. Warm temperatures may

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 101.

* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

