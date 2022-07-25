WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

_____

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

819 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100

to 110 expected.

* WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, John Day Basin,

Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills

of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon

and Central Oregon.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures between 100 to 110 in the lower elevations

and around 90 to 100 possible in the mountains.

* WHERE...In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100

possible.

* WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon,

Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of

Oregon and Grande Ronde Valley.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Friday evening.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105

to 115 expected.

* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of

Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Kittitas

Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of

Oregon and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather