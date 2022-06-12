WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

212 PM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

