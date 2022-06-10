WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Pendleton OR 258 PM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington... Naches River near Naches affecting Yakima County. For the Naches River...including Cliffdell, Naches...Minor to moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/pdt. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor to moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Naches River near Naches. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 2:45 PM PDT Friday the stage was 17.4 feet. The river is expected to rise to flood stage at 17.8 feet this evening, and then crest around 19.0 feet Saturday night, then begin receding. At 19.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible from Cliffdell downstream to Yakima. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather