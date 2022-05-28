WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 29, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Pendleton OR 144 PM PDT Sat May 28 2022 .A strong storm system along the Oregon coast will move across Oregon tonight and Sunday. Heavy rain will cause rises on rivers and streams with the possibility of flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following areas, in northeast Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In southeast Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 5 PM PDT this afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Sunday causing creeks and streams to rise with flooding possible. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. including the following areas, in northeast Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In southeast Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather