WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline, Tiger,

and Fruitland

1132 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 5 below to 2 above zero. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Very cold. Sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries

overnight. Lows 7 below to zero.

.TUESDAY...Very cold. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 8 to 13.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 5 below to zero. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 6 to 10.

Lows 9 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

8 to 12.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 2 to 6. Temperature rising to around 6 after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 17 to 21. Lows 3 to 13.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 23. Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s after

midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows 15 to 21. Blustery. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the 20s. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains,

gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Lows 12 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 17. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs 15 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 1 to 3.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

13 to 19.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 10 to 14. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Patchy fog. Lows 3 below to 5 above zero. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

10 below to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 17. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 12 below

to 3 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries overnight. Lows 2 below to 5 above zero. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings

13 below to 2 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 to 16. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to

5 above zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 2 below to 3 above zero. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 6 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 9 to 13.

Lows 4 below to 2 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

11 to 13.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 7.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 18 to 20. Lows 5 to 14.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows 12 to 22.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow. Lows 10 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 6 to 14.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to

11 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Very cold. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs 5 to 12.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 8 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 4 to 10.

Lows 8 below to 2 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

8 to 12.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 2 to 8. Temperature rising to around 7 after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 17 to 21. Lows 3 to 13.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows 11 to 21.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

1132 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows 1 below to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny with a chance of flurries.

Highs 6 to 13.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries

overnight. Lows 1 below to 4 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 6 to 12.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows 1 to 6.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 5 to 11.

Lows 1 below to 6 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

8 to 12.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 9. Temperature rising to around 11 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 16 to 22.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 17. Temperature rising to around 19 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows 7 below to 1 above zero. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 4 to 9. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 4 below to

1 above zero. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow. Highs 3 to 10.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 3 below to 2 above zero. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 2 to 8.

Lows 5 below to 1 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

7 to 9.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 3 to 5. Temperature rising to around 9 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs 15 to 17.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 11 to 13. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 19. Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s after

midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1132 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 1 below to 7 below zero. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 4 to 10. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 1 below to

5 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs 3 to 8.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 2 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 2 to 6.

Lows 4 below to 2 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

8 to 12.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 6 to 8. Temperature rising to around 10 after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 16 to 20. Lows 6 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 23.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs 10 to 16.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts

up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

flurries. Lows 2 to 8. Temperature rising to around 5 after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 to 16.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 3 to 8. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 14.

Lows zero to 8 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

9 to 13.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

5 to 9. Temperature rising to around 9 after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 20. Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 4 below to 6 above zero. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs 12 to 20.

In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in

the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows 4 to 10.

Temperature rising to around 8 after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Highs 15 to 22.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 6 to 10.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 14 to 18.

Lows 3 to 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 to 16.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 7 to 11. Temperature rising to around 10 after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 20s after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at times.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 3 below to 13 below zero.

.MONDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 4 to 11.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. A chance of

flurries overnight. Lows 7 below to zero. Temperature rising to

around 2 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very cold. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 2 to 10.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 6 below to 2 above zero. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 2 to 8.

Lows 7 below to 1 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

7 to 11.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 1 to 7. Highs 17 to 23.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 16. Temperature rising to around 19 after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 12 to 22.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s.

