WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 5, 2022

282 FPUS56 KOTX 060733

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

WAZ031-061200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the in the upper 20s after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-061200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with light freezing drizzle likely.

Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows 15 to 20. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing drizzle likely in the morning,

then a chance of light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 19 to 23.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 19 to 23. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 21.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ038-061200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15.

Temperature rising to around 13 through sunrise.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

17 to 25. Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 23. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows 18 to

24. Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 14 to 22. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-061200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 10 to 19.

Temperature rising to around 18 through sunrise.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

16 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 25. Temperature rising into the in the mid 20s

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 17 to 21. Temperature rising into the in the lower

20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows 16 to 21.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 20s. Lows 14 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 20s.

$$

WAZ043-061200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 3 to 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs 19 to 24.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy dense fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Temperature rising into the in the mid

20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 18 to 22. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ047-061200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Temperature

rising to around 20 through sunrise. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

19 to 25. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 18 to 24. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 24.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 24.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ048-061200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 16 to

26.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. A chance of

freezing rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog and dense

freezing fog in the evening. A chance of snow. Lows 18 to 27.

Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not

as cool. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Temperature rising into the in the lower 20s after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ049-061200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows zero to

7 above. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

mountains.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 13 to 19. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows 14 to

20. Temperature rising to around 18 after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 13 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

