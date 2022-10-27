WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

061 FPUS56 KOTX 270747

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1247 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

WAZ031-281100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1247 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s, Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s, South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Temperature rising into the in the mid 40s after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ034-035-281100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1247 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s, Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s, South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Breezy.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ038-281100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1247 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s,

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s, South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 20s to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the in the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ041-044-281100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1247 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s, Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s,

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ043-281100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1247 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s, South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ047-281100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1247 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow

likely. Little or no mountain snow accumulation. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. A chance

of rain and high mountain snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in

the 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 5500 feet, lowering to 4500 feet overnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ048-281100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1247 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow

likely. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 5500 feet, lowering to 4500 feet overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 30s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ049-281100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1247 AM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow

likely. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper

20s to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet, lowering to 4000 feet

overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

upper 30s. Temperature rising into the in the mid 30s after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...

$$

