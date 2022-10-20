WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

_____

219 FPUS56 KOTX 200733

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1232 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

WAZ031-211100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1232 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Haze. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s, Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s, Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

between a quarter and a half of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ034-035-211100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1232 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Haze. Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s, Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s, West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ038-211100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1232 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Haze. Patchy smoke. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ041-044-211100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1232 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Haze. Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s, Lows in the 40s, West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ043-211100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1232 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Haze. Patchy smoke. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ047-211100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1232 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Haze. Areas of smoke. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s, Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s, West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Cooler. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Temperature falling into the in the lower 40s in the

afternoon. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ048-211100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1232 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Haze. Areas of smoke. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s, West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the in the upper 30s in the afternoon. Breezy. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Breezy.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely.

Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ049-211100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1232 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of smoke. Haze. Patchy smoke. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet.

Cooler. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather