WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

102 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

102 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s, Lows in the 40s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

102 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s, Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s, South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

102 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, except northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s, Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s, Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

102 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke overnight. Haze,

smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of

smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke and blowing dust in the evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s, Lows in the 40s, West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

102 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s, Lows in the 40s, North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

102 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Smoke. Highs

in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, gusts up to

50 mph decreasing to 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

102 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of

smoke. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable, Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, west

wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

102 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. In the mountains,

northwest wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to

40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...

