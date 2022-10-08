WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022

_____

453 FPUS56 KOTX 080822

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

WAZ031-091100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-091100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs around 80, Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s, Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ038-091100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-091100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke overnight. Haze,

smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the

evening, then areas of smoke overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-091100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

122 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ047-091100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

122 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs in the

70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ048-091100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

122 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the

evening, then areas of smoke overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ049-091100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

122 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather