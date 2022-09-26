WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 25, 2022

_____

849 FPUS56 KOTX 260937

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

236 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

WAZ031-262300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

236 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-262300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

236 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ038-262300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

236 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-262300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

236 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ043-262300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

236 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...Record High Temperatures Possible Tuesday...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ047-262300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

236 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ048-262300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

236 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ049-262300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

236 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

_____

