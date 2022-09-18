WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 17, 2022

785 FPUS56 KOTX 180927

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

226 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

WAZ031-182300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

226 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-182300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

226 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light wind, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ038-182300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

226 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-182300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

226 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the 70s. Windy.

North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ043-182300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

226 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the 70s. Breezy.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ047-182300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

226 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ048-182300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

226 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ049-182300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

226 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

