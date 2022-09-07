WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

_____

867 FPUS56 KOTX 070917

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

WAZ031-072300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ034-035-072300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Haze

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

WAZ038-072300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable, Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-072300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

80s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ043-072300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze and patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. North wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ047-072300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

In the mountains, northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ048-072300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ049-072300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather