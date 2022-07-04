WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 3, 2022 _____ 769 FPUS56 KOTX 040910 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 209 AM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 WAZ031-042300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 209 AM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ WAZ034-035-042300- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 209 AM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. $$ WAZ038-042300- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 209 AM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. $$ WAZ041-042300- Wenatchee Area- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere 209 AM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. $$ WAZ044-042300- Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield 209 AM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. $$ WAZ043-042300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 209 AM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. $$ WAZ047-042300- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 209 AM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ WAZ048-042300- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 209 AM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ WAZ049-042300- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 209 AM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. $$