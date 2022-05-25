WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

219 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

219 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

219 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

219 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

219 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

219 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

219 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

219 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

219 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mountain

snow showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

