WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 1, 2022 _____ 852 FPUS56 KOTX 020918 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 218 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 WAZ031-022300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 218 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers, mountain snow showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ034-035-022300- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 218 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. East wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ WAZ038-022300- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 218 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mountain snow and thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. $$ WAZ041-044-022300- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 218 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. $$ WAZ043-022300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 218 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ047-022300- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 218 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except northwest 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ WAZ048-022300- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 218 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain and high mountain snow showers in the morning, then rain and high mountain snow showers in the afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ049-022300- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 218 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and high mountain snow likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers, mountain snow likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Light mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 50s. $$