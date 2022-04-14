WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

_____

427 FPUS56 KOTX 140928

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

WAZ031-142300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...Near Record Low Temperatures from Wednesday night through

today...

...Near Record Low Temperatures from tonight through Friday...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ033-142300-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...Near Record Low Temperatures from Wednesday night through

today...

...Near Record Low Temperatures from tonight through Friday...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the 20s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-142300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-142300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...Near Record Low Temperatures from Wednesday night through

today...

...Near Record Low Temperatures from tonight through Friday...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-142300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...Near Record Low Temperatures from Wednesday night through

today...

...Near Record Low Temperatures from tonight through Friday...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-142300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ047-142300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...Near Record Low Temperatures from Wednesday night through

today...

...Near Record Low Temperatures from tonight through Friday...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ048-142300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ049-142300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...Near Record Low Temperatures from Wednesday night through

today...

...Near Record Low Temperatures from tonight through Friday...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather