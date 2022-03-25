WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022

674 FPUS56 KOTX 250908

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

WAZ031-252300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

208 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-252300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

208 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ038-252300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

208 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-252300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

208 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ043-252300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

208 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ047-252300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

208 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and mountain

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet, rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ048-252300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

208 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet, rising to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Snow level 6500 feet. Not as cool. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ049-252300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

208 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning,

then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

sprinkles and high mountain snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and high

mountain snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

sprinkles and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

