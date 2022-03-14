WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 13, 2022

_____

079 FPUS56 KOTX 140918

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

WAZ031-142300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph,

except southwest 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the mountains,

gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Little or no mountain

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-142300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of

an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ038-142300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-142300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-142300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ047-142300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. In the

mountains, west wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 40s.

$$

WAZ048-142300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then rain

and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and

mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ049-142300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of

2 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 40s.

$$

_____

