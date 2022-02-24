WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

208 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 11.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 19. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

208 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 16. Light wind, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 19. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

208 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 9 to 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 14.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

208 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

208 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 16.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

208 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 11 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 17.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

208 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

208 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

