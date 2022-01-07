WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

228 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

228 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 50 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to 22.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Lows 19 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

228 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 25. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 21. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 16 to

18. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

freezing rain or snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain, freezing rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the 20s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

228 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 17. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. In the mountains, gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to

30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 14 to

19.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 23.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Lows 19 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the 20s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

228 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Lows 18 to 22.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 18 to

20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to

22.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Lows 19 to 24.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

228 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Lows

13 to 18. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

60 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 15 to

18.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 15 to

17.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Lows 16 to 18.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper

20s. Lows 16 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

228 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 15. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 17 to

19.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 17 to

21.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 17 to 23.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

upper 30s. Lows 19 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

228 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 19 to 23. Windy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts

up to 55 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight. In the mountains,

west wind 20 to 35 mph, Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 55 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 19 to 22. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

22.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows

19 to 27.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

228 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph,

except west 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mountain snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

228 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

8 to 15. Windy. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light, Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 20 mph overnight. In the

mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing

to 50 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 13 to 18. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 15 to

20. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Lows 16 to 22.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the 20s. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

