WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

WAZ031-071200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely in the evening, then

rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

overnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. In the mountains, southwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and

mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing mountain

snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph increasing to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Very

windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing

to 45 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 21. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to upper 30s. Lows 18 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ034-035-071200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain, freezing rain or snow overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

overnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 20. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ038-071200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight. In the

mountains, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts

up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 18. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 23.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows

19 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ041-071200-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain in the evening,

then rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain overnight.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow. Patchy blowing

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing snow in the evening.

Lows 19 to 24. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

60 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 21.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 18 to 22.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

WAZ044-071200-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Patchy

blowing snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the mid 20s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing

to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing snow in the evening.

Lows 13 to 18. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph

decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 17.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

20s. Lows 15 to 17.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 23. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

WAZ043-071200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely and a chance of freezing rain overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts

up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 16. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 19.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 24.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ047-071200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain. Patchy

blowing mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and

5 to 11 inches in the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the

mountains, gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 55 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then a chance of

mountain snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing mountain snow.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 2 to 4 inches

in the mountains. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains,

west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west overnight, Gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening. In the mountains, west wind 20 to

35 mph, Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ048-071200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mountain snow. Patchy blowing mountain snow in the

evening. Areas of blowing mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow

may be heavy at times. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches valleys and 7 to 16 inches in the mountains. Lows in the

30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the mountains. Gusts

up to 20 mph. In the mountains, gusts up to 50 mph increasing to

60 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then mountain

snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing mountain snow in the

morning, then areas of blowing mountain snow in the afternoon.

Mountain snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow in the evening,

then patchy blowing snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except west 20 to

35 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph

overnight. In the mountains, gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to

45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ049-071200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 5 to 11 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow. Little or

no snow accumulation valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 20 to

30 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow. A 40 percent

chance of snow overnight. Lows 13 to 17. Windy. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. In the mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up

to 60 mph decreasing to 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 18. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 26. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

