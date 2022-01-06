WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ 137 FPUS56 KOTX 062229 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 WAZ031-071200- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely in the evening, then rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. In the mountains, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the evening. Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 45 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 21. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Lows 18 to 25. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ034-035-071200- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the evening, then rain, freezing rain or snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph overnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 20. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 23. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ038-071200- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight. In the mountains, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except southwest 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 18. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 20. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 23. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 26. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ041-071200- Wenatchee Area- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere 228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain in the evening, then rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Lows 19 to 24. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 21. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 18 to 22. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 23. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ044-071200- Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield 228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Patchy blowing snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Lows 13 to 18. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 17. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Lows 15 to 17. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 23. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. $$ WAZ043-071200- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely and a chance of freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 16. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 19. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 24. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ047-071200- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain. Patchy blowing mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow may be heavy at times. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 5 to 11 inches in the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 55 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then a chance of mountain snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west overnight, Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. In the mountains, west wind 20 to 35 mph, Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 24. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. $$ WAZ048-071200- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Mountain snow. Patchy blowing mountain snow in the evening. Areas of blowing mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow may be heavy at times. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches valleys and 7 to 16 inches in the mountains. Lows in the 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph. In the mountains, gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing mountain snow in the morning, then areas of blowing mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow in the evening, then patchy blowing snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except west 20 to 35 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. In the mountains, gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ049-071200- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 228 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 5 to 11 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow. Little or no snow accumulation valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow. A 40 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows 13 to 17. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. In the mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 40 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 18. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 26. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$