WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

966 FPUS56 KOTX 052224

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

223 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

WAZ031-061200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

223 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

in the lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and

mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-061200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

223 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Lows 19 to 24. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then a chance of freezing rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain or snow

in the evening, then rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing

rain overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 24. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing

fog. Lows 12 to 18. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs around 30.

$$

WAZ038-061200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

223 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Lows 14 to

20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 17. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 11 to

17.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper

20s. Lows 11 to 17.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 16 to

20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to 23. Highs around

30.

$$

WAZ041-044-061200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

223 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

6 to 13 inches. Lows 16 to 20. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely and a chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing

rain in the evening, then snow likely and a chance of freezing

rain overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Areas of blowing snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Not as cold.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Areas of blowing snow. Lows 14 to 20. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 10 to

16.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 19 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows 12 to 16. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 15 to 19. Highs in the

20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-061200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

223 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Lows 16 to 20. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 17. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 20s. Lows

12 to 18.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 24. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ047-061200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

223 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

8 to 17 inches. Lows 17 to 20. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

of 7 to 15 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 16 to

20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 16 to 21.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ048-061200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

223 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

9 to 18 inches valleys and 9 to 19 inches in the mountains. Lows

18 to 22. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

of 8 to 16 inches valleys and 10 to 21 inches in the mountains.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times. Mountain snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches valleys and

7 to 14 inches in the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph,

except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to

22.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 18 to 22.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ049-061200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

223 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 12 inches valleys and 6 to 13 inches in the

mountains. Lows 14 to 18. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Not as cold.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 17. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to

18. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 16 to 23. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

_____

