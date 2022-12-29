WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 28, 2022 _____ 347 FPUS56 KSEW 290748 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for the rest of tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. WAZ558-291200- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 40 46 41 48 \/ 20 80 100 100 $$ WAZ559-291200- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 38 44 40 47 \/ 40 90 100 100 $$ WAZ507-291200- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 41 46 41 48 \/ 20 70 100 100 Everett 39 44 40 46 \/ 10 70 100 100 $$ WAZ509-291200- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 38 48 41 50 \/ 20 80 100 100 Tacoma 39 47 40 49 \/ 30 90 100 100 $$ WAZ556-291200- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 41 47 41 49 \/ 20 80 100 100 $$ WAZ555-291200- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 38 46 39 47 \/ 10 90 100 100 Enumclaw 36 46 39 46 \/ 10 80 100 100 North Bend 37 46 38 47 \/ 10 90 100 100 $$ WAZ503-291200- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 37 45 38 45 \/ 10 80 80 100 Sumas 35 43 36 43 \/ 10 80 80 100 $$ WAZ506-291200- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 40 47 40 47 \/ 10 70 80 100 Mount Vernon 38 47 39 46 \/ 10 70 80 100 $$ WAZ001-291200- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 39 47 39 47 \/ 20 70 80 100 Eastsound 40 45 40 45 \/ 20 80 80 100 $$ WAZ510-291200- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 40 48 40 48 \/ 10 60 80 100 Port Townsend 38 46 39 47 \/ 20 60 90 100 $$ WAZ511-291200- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 38 45 40 48 \/ 60 100 100 100 $$ WAZ504-291200- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 40 47 41 50 \/ 40 100 100 100 Olympia 39 47 40 49 \/ 40 100 100 100 $$ WAZ512-291200- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ WAZ514-291200- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 37 48 39 48 \/ 50 90 90 100 Sequim 36 49 38 48 \/ 30 70 90 100 $$ WAZ515-291200- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 41 46 41 47 \/ 80 100 90 100 $$ WAZ517-291200- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 44 50 45 51 \/ 90 100 100 100 $$ WAZ516-291200- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 40 49 40 49 \/ 90 100 100 100 $$ WAZ513-291200- Olympics- 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 3 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 2 to 6 inches. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 24 33 29 33 \/ 50 80 90 100 $$ WAZ567-291200- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 11 inches. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 25 34 31 34 \/ 70 70 100 $$ WAZ568-291200- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 11 inches. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight, Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. South wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 27 32 28 35 \/ 90 100 100 Stevens Pass 25 29 25 32 \/ 90 90 100 $$ WAZ569-291200- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO NOON PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. No new snow accumulation. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 15 inches. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. $$