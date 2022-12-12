WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022

231 FPUS56 KSEW 121105

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-130000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 43 33 40 / 10

$$

WAZ559-130000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

near 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 41 33 39 / 10 10

$$

WAZ507-130000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 43 34 40 /

Everett 41 32 39 /

$$

WAZ509-130000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

near 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

40. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 44 31 42 / 10

Tacoma 43 30 41 / 10

$$

WAZ556-130000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

near 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 43 32 41 / 10

$$

WAZ555-130000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. East wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 30. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 42 30 42 /

Enumclaw 40 27 39 / 20

North Bend 42 28 42 / 10

$$

WAZ503-130000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 40 27 40 /

Sumas 38 26 39 /

$$

WAZ506-130000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 42 32 42 /

Mount Vernon 41 30 41 / 10

$$

WAZ001-130000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 44 32 42 /

Eastsound 40 34 39 / 10

$$

WAZ510-130000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 43 31 42 /

Port Townsend 43 31 41 /

$$

WAZ511-130000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. North part, northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. South part, light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 43 31 41 / 10

$$

WAZ504-130000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 44 30 42 / 10

Olympia 44 29 42 / 10

$$

WAZ512-130000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

$$

WAZ514-130000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 44 32 42 /

Sequim 43 29 42 /

$$

WAZ515-130000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 35 42 / 10 10

$$

WAZ517-130000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 44 35 43 / 10 10

$$

WAZ516-130000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 31 45 / 10 10

$$

WAZ513-130000-

Olympics-

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing

to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet

increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 27 21 28 / 10

$$

WAZ567-130000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet

increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 30 21 29 /

$$

WAZ568-130000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet

increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 30 18 30 /

Stevens Pass 28 17 27 /

$$

WAZ569-130000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

304 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Patchy dense fog late in the morning. Snow level near

2000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

$$

